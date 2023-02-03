Migrants, Lampedusa: a frozen baby was thrown into the sea by his mother

In waters Sar Maltesi, 42 miles from Lampedusa is rescued by the coast guard a boat full of migrants. The survivors reported that a woman was on the boat with hers 4 month old babyi which, due to the cold, died on the way and the mother, out of desperation, has it thrown into the sea. There are also two missing.

There The baby’s mother died within hours after she threw her baby into the water and his corpse was left inside the hull. TO tell it were the survivors, who spoke with the investigators of the Agrigento mobile team. The balance of the rescue is two missing, at the moment, in addition to the eight bodies.

Subscribe to the newsletter

