In California’s Coachella Valley, 72-year-old Esperanza Sanchez is busy picking spinach. “Esperanza” is the oldest member of her crew who works in agricultural work, and “Sanchez,” who crossed the border illegally from Mexico 27 ​​years ago, receives $566.99 a week after deducting salaries, in exchange for benefits that she is not originally eligible to receive. Immigrants on American farms reach retirement age in a country that does not provide them with medical care or social security, due to legal considerations related to the nature of their residence within the United States of America. (Photo courtesy of the New York Times)

