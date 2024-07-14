Juarez City.- Through the steel bars that form the border wall, Border Patrol agents from the El Paso Sector attended to a migrant who fell on Mexican soil while trying to enter the United States.

Agents in charge of monitoring the 432-kilometer border with Mexico between New Mexico and part of Texas with Chihuahua discovered the injured man after he fell from the wall, so they passed a blanket on a pole through the bars to provide shade while Mexican authorities arrived to help him.

“Agents in the El Paso Sector, along with the Liaison Unit, Borstar (Search, Trauma and Rescue), the National Migration Institute and the State Government Rescue Unit rescued a migrant who had fallen from the border wall on the Mexican side,” the U.S. government reported.

Grupo Beta personnel arrived at the scene where Borstar agents gave him first aid and injected him by passing their hand through the bars, with the support of Mexican agents.

Later, paramedics from Urge also arrived in the desert area on the border with New Mexico, where they transported the man to a hospital in Ciudad Juárez aboard an ambulance.

As of this afternoon, Mexican authorities had not provided any further information about the migrant, while the Border Patrol asked people seeking to reach the United States not to take risks and to seek regular entry.