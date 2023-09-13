Migrants, this is how the Germans and French cheated Italy. The double move that shocked the government

While in Italy they registered yesterday record arrivals of migrants, France And Germany they decided to lock down the borders in a joint move. At the same time, in fact, from Macron the notice has arrived on strengthening of military on the border with Ventimiglia and from Scholz the message to the government Melons: “Stop asylum seekers from Italy“. The indiscretion about Germany’s decision comes from the German media, our country would have been already informed in August by the Minister of the Interior Faeser. Scholz would have informed Chigi that “due to the strong migratory pressure to Germany” and the “continued suspension of Dublin transfers”, the processes of selecting migrants for redistribution were interrupted and “postponed until further notice.”

The suspension of the agreements does not concern those already in place and the authorizations already granted: therefore the migrants who they have already gotten the green light “they will continue to be accepted“, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser would have explained. In addition to the official reasons, however, Berlin’s move according to Welt would be a reaction to the refusal of the Meloni government in recent months to authorize transfers respecting the Dublin Regulation. For example, in cases where migrants are identified in Germany for whom the first country of arrival in Europe was Italy.

