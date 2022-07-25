There are 707 people arriving on the Italian coasts on NGO ships, asking to disembark

There Italian Coast Guard for a health emergency evacuated there ‘Sea Watch3’, bringing one ashore with the parents pregnant woman accompanied by her husband and a child with severe burns. The remaining 439 people “they are still waiting for a safe haven“, says the German NGO 707 people on NGO ships, many minors alone: ​​”Let us disembark“.

While, the third rescue at sea is for the ‘Ocean Viking’ by Sos Mediterranee that has rescued others 73 people, including a one year old baby, from an almost deflated dinghy 37 miles off the Libyan coast, reported by the Alarm Phone. There are 268 Migrants now on board: among them over 100 unaccompanied minors.

Yesterday, Sunday 24 July, they were disembarked in the ports of Calabria and Sicily the 674 people rescued 124 miles from the Italian coast. In the drifting fishing boat there were also 5 dead. The migrants, some of whom were recovered in the water, were rescued by three Coast Guard patrol boats and a unit of the Guardia di Finanza, as well as by the Nordic merchant ship – directed on the spot – which then transshipped them on ship Diciotti of the Coast Guard, present in the area.

THE five corpses, along with 179 migrants, including 30 minors, were taken to Messina. The bodies, after an initial survey by the Spanish coroner Elvira Ventura, were taken to the mortuary of the Polyclinic of the city of the Strait.

The rescue operations took place in the Italian SAR area of ​​responsibility, under the coordination of the National Rescue Operational Center of the Italian Coast Guard. They also intervened a P72A maritime patrol aircraft employed by the Navy, which made the first sighting, and a Frontex aircraft.

The last few hours have been particularly busy for the Coast Guard patrol boats, which previously had rescued, together with ship Diciotti, other migrants who were on boats in precarious conditions of navigation, also in the Italian SAR area. One of these activities required the intervention of a helicopter departing from the aircraft base of the Catania Coast Guard, to carry out the medical evacuation of a woman.



