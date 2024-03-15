“We are thinking about re-issuing the decree” which provides for a deposit of 5 thousand euros for migrants requesting asylum, “providing a gradation of the amount, evaluating case by case”, in case of observations from Europe. Thus the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi at a conference promoted by the parliamentary groups of Brothers of Italy. This is the real news coming from the government and which, in recent months, had caused so much discussion.

The numbers

The Minister of the Interior then took stock of the migrant situation in Italy and the Mediterranean. From the numbers, “with Marco representing the sixth month with a reduction in arrivals” to the initiatives implemented to deal with the emergency. And so, here is Piantedosi explaining that «Tunisia has stopped the departures of 19 thousand people, Libya of 2 thousand. Despite what people say, the initiatives are working. We tend to say that tragedies like those of recent days are proof that there are deficits, but this is not the case.”

The dead in the Mediterranean

And speaking of the tragedies of the sea, Piantedosi intervened on the case of the sinking of a dinghy, reported by the Ocean Viking ship of the NGO SOS Mediterranee two days ago, which would have cost the lives of around 60 people: «The number remains to be verified» says the minister. «Only two days ago an NGO informed our maritime coordination centre, the Tunisian, Maltese and Libyan ones, that it had spotted a dinghy in difficulty towards which it was supposed to head. Only we responded, despite the fact that they were in Libyan SAR waters, almost at the limit of Libyan territorial waters” he then specified during the conference “ItaliAlbania Agreement – A new model of cooperation for the management of migratory flows”, organized at Palazzo Giustiniani in Rome and promoted by the parliamentary groups of the Chamber and Senate of Fratelli d'Italia in collaboration with the FdI Research Office. “I say this not to point out a deficit of other subjects – he said – but to say what Italy is going to in the logic of rescue and safeguarding human life”.

The new initiatives in the field

And then there is the plan that the government is working on and intends to implement to stop the emergency. «We are working on an innovative project, which is still on paper, we are looking with Palazzo Chigi and fellow ministers, to also practice an innovative creation of entry corridors for work, dedicated to countries that can be the subject of negotiations, of finalized agreements to the creation of entrance corridors for work”.