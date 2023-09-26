No restrictions in the decree expected tomorrow in the Council of Ministers on pregnant migrants landing in Italy. “The news, reported by some press organs, according to which pregnant women with the new migrant decree would be eliminated from the categories considered vulnerable to which special reception should be reserved is devoid of any foundation – sources at Palazzo Chigi specify. contrary”.

“The specification of ‘pregnant’, in article 17 paragraph 1 – the government specifies – is suppressed as it is expected special protection, among the categories considered vulnerable, for all women who land in Italy. So, obviously, also but not only for pregnant women. This is therefore a strong strengthening of the protection of migrant women.”