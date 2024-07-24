Mexico City.- Migrant crossings on the southern border of the United States have already reached a minimum thanks to the work that the Joe Biden Administration has carried out together with the Mexican Government, highlighted the US ambassador to the country, Ken Salazar.

According to figures mentioned by the diplomat, daily migrant crossings reached 1,500 this week, a number not recorded since 2018.

“We have made a historic effort hand in hand with Mexico,” he said in a meeting with the media, in which he pointed out the importance of continuing with Biden’s formula, which, he said, consists of three pillars: addressing the root causes of migration, identifying and expanding legal avenues, and closing the doors to those who want to enter illegally.

The drop in crossings came after the Biden administration, by executive order, closed the border to asylum seekers starting at 2,500 daily crossings, a measure that can be lifted if crossings average 1,500 daily for a week.

“We would have been more successful if the U.S. Congress had helped us,” Salazar added, referring to Republican senators blocking a border control bill for the second time this year in May.

Migration is one of the most important issues in the current US electoral process, with Republicans accusing Biden’s “open borders” policy of an “invasion of migrants.” However, the decree announced in early June by the Democratic administration implies severe restrictions.

“We are on the right track,” the U.S. ambassador said of the measures implemented, “but for the three-pillar program to work, it has to be a joint effort between the United States and Mexico, and that is historic.”

Just on Saturday, during a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, former president and Republican candidate for the White House, Donald Trump, boasted again that he had obtained everything from Mexico during his administration, such as the deployment of 59,000 members of the National Guard to stop migration, under the threat of imposing tariffs.

Salazar highlighted the dialogue between the Biden Administration and that of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador over the past four years, with an important exchange of visits.

“We hope that this strong dialogue will continue,” he said.

In addition, he said, there are several members of the team of the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, with whom they have already worked, such as Rogelio Ramírez de la O, Secretary of the Treasury, and Marcelo Ebrard, former Secretary of Foreign Affairs.

“It is a strong team, we are in dialogue with them, always with respect for sovereignty,” he said.

Salazar also highlighted achievements in the fight against fentanyl and in trade, after the country displaced China as the US’s top trading partner.

And he clarified that all these achievements are not only those of President Biden but also of Vice President Kamala Harris, who is shaping up to be the Democratic candidate for the Presidency.

Regarding concerns that a Trump victory on November 5 could change plans, the ambassador expressed confidence that progress would continue.

“Some things are very long-lasting and will transcend the elections on November 5. What we have proposed will survive, but I understand the concerns,” he admitted.

As for areas of opportunity, he acknowledged that the issue of security must always be a priority, and mentioned the interest of the United States in increasing the number of Mexican students there to reach 200,000, as well as of Americans in Mexico.

“My vision is to work on this until 2030,” he said.

He also recalled that the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada, is approaching, as is the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, with a Mexican population of approximately one million.