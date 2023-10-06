The informal European Council in Granada on the topic of migrants and on crisis management it will end today with a “presidency statement”, therefore not at 27, because Poland and Hungary “repeated at the table the disagreement they have already expressed” publicly on the decision to approve the Council’s negotiating position by qualified majority on the regulation on migratory crises. French President Emmanuel Macron said this on the sidelines of the meeting in the Andalusian city. EU heads of state and government are discussing in a “very civil” atmosphere, according to EU sources. For another EU source, “contrary to what is often repeated, not a discussion on migration in the European Council in the current legislature has been held. Not even one”.

Orban: “Hungary legally raped”

With the approval by a qualified majority of the negotiating position on the EU regulation on migratory crises “legally we have been raped. If you are legally raped, forced to accept something you don’t like, how can you have an agreement? It’s impossible”, he said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Poland and Hungary “have been totally left out, so after this, there is no possibility of finding any kind of agreement on migration. Politically it is impossible,” he added. “There is no agreement on migration because we previously decided” that issues relating to migration would be decided unanimously, but “the proposal” on the regulation on migratory crises “was pushed” by a qualified majority in the EU Council (Poland and Hungary voted against; the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria abstained).

The 8 point plan

At yesterday’s meeting in Granada, Italy, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Albania and the European Commission agreed on an eight-point plan to combat irregular migration.

First“take vigorous action, together and in cooperation with partner countries, to combat migrant smuggling along routes and at external borders, including through joint action to close the supply chains of organized gangs through the exchange of information, operational cooperation and measures to stop all ships involved in trafficking and in awareness campaigns”.

Second“updating the legal framework to strengthen the fight against human traffickers, ensuring the harmonization of crimes and working together at United Nations level”.

Third“develop global partnerships with key countries to address the root causes of migration and support sustainable development through education, job creation and climate adaptation.”

Fourth“support partner countries in strengthening border protection to prevent unauthorized border crossings, as well as search and rescue capabilities, through the deployment of personnel, equipment and other material.”

Fifth“support partner countries, including through UNHCR and IOM, by providing adequate levels of funding to ensure an adequate response to mixed movements by ensuring protection and strengthening assisted voluntary return and reintegration”.

Sixth“strengthen cooperation on return and readmission, supporting each other through a network of liaison officers in partner countries, sharing of expertise, diplomatic outreach and return operations”.

Seventh“provide humanitarian admission and resettlement opportunities for those eligible for protection and other legal pathways.”

Eighth and lastly, “strengthen cooperation on visa policy and recognize the importance of effective visa regimes in controlling irregular migration and ensuring cooperation on readmissions”.