Genoa – “In light of what happened yesterday in the city council and the consequent distorted readings that emerged, the parties and lists that make up the majority reiterate their support and trust in the choices of mayor Marco Bucci and the work it does for Genoa and for the Genoese”. Still on the case of the containers for migrants and the land owned by the now former collaborator of thesocial councilor Lorenza Rosso, this is the short joint note shared at the end of a long meeting held in the afternoon in the mayor’s office with some members of the majority. With the note, signed by Fratelli d’Italia, Lega, Forza Italia, Lista Toti and by the civic lists Genova Domani and Vince Genova, the centre-right tries to turn the page after the tensions experienced yesterday in the city council with the heated clash, in particular , between the mayor and the group leader of the League Federico Bertorello due to the failure to intervene in the chamber in favor of the council.



Genoa Migrant case, the opposition attacks the Bucci junta: “Many unanswered questions, the story does not end here” Annamaria Coluccia 04 October 2023

Yesterday Bucci admitted the “serious stumble” linked to the matter and declared that the administration will not use the land at issue for any purpose but in fact only the civic lists in the red chamber spoke to praise the mayor’s action. At today’s meeting there were not only figures elected to the council, for example Antonio Oppicelli, citizen coordinator of Fdi and the group leader in the Region Stefano Balleari, but also the regional councilor of the Toti list Lilli Lauro, in addition to the municipal councilors of Forza Italia, Mario Mascia and of the League, Francesca Corso. According to what has been filtered, the meeting had a decidedly calmer tone than that of the last few hours. Only a few hints about the possibility of Social Councilor Lorenza Rosso resigning, as loudly requested by the opposition, but the hypothesis currently appears more than remote.