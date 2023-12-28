On social networks, they call themselves ruferitos.

They wake up before dawn to be transported to remote employment sites in the US. They carry heavy bundles of tiles that leave their arms trembling. They work during heat waves on clay roofs that burn their hands.

US law prohibits minors from working on roof repairs because it is very dangerous, but migrant children do this work all over the US, The New York Times discovered. For more than a year, The Times spoke with more than 100 child roofers working in 23 states, including some who started at elementary school age.

In New Orleans, Juan Nasario said he has replaced roofs during 12-hour shifts almost daily since he arrived from Guatemala four years ago, when he was 10. He would like to go to school or at least join a soccer team, but he must pay rent to his older cousin.

In Dallas, Texas, Diego Osbaldo Hernández started repairing roofs when he was 15 years old, after arriving in the US from Mexico in 2022 to live with a friend. Work takes him all over Texas, but his favorite place to work is San Antonio. “They are the lowest houses,” he noted.

In South Carolina, 15-year-old Antoni Padilla, originally from Honduras, was working at a beach house when he slipped and fell about 30 feet onto concrete. The fall left him in a coma with internal bleeding, a fractured skull and a serious brain injury. Unable to speak or stand, he returned to the mobile home he had been sharing with his uncle's family.

A boom in residential construction across the southern US and an increase in natural disasters has intensified demand for roofers, industry experts said. At the same time, young people have been crossing the US southern border unaccompanied in record numbers: almost 400,000 children have arrived in the US since 2021 without their parents, and most have ended up working, The Times reported.

The most common employment for these children is roofing and construction work, teachers, social workers, labor organizers and federal investigators say.

Roof repair work is plentiful and pays better than many of the other jobs these kids can get. But it's also dangerous: a slip can be fatal.

The US federal government has promised to crack down on child labor, but the workforce continues to grow as children arrive, eager to support themselves and their families.

Children who work on construction sites are six times more likely to die than children who do other jobs, reports the US National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

However, death is not the only risk. Labor organizers and social workers say they are now seeing more migrant children suffering serious injuries. A 15-year-old teenager in Florida suffered burns when he slipped off a roof and fell into a tank of hot sludge. Another 16-year-old fell from a rooftop in Arkansas and shattered his back. After stepping on a skylight, a boy in Illinois fell and fractured his spine.

When children are injured, contractors often refuse to pay their medical bills.

About 100 roofers die each year on the job, most in falls, according to the US Department of Labor. The government does not publish data on injuries or deaths among child roofers—a category of workers that supposedly does not exist.

However, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a federal agency that is part of the Department of Labor, sometimes encounters them while investigating workplace accidents.

Children find jobs as roofers through churches, on Facebook groups and on day labor sites, where workers gather in the mornings in hopes of being chosen for jobs. Sometimes they say they are over 18 years old.

Itzel Sanchez, a subcontractor who repairs roofs in South Carolina, said she hires underage workers because there aren't enough adults willing to do the work, and she doesn't like turning away needy children. They are also much cheaper to hire.

Sánchez affirms that he is not worried about getting in trouble for hiring minors. He said labor inspectors don't come often.

By: Hannah Dreier, Brent McDonald, Nicole Salazar, Annie Correal and Carson Kessler

The New York Times