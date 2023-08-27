Human Rights Watch raises alarm over migrant minors held in adult prison, among many men convicted of sex offences. Vulnerable children, who migrate to Britain on small boats, were allegedly locked up in an adult prison that holds a significant number of sex offenders. The complaint was collected by The Guardian and comes from the NGO Human Rights Watch according to which a growing number of cases have been identified in which unaccompanied minors, many of them victims of trafficking, have been sent to HMP Elmley, in Kent, and placed among the foreign adult prisoners.

Of the 14 unaccompanied minors identified so far by Humans For Rights Network staff (Sudanese or South Sudanese traveling through Libya) one would have been as young as 14 and would have spent seven months in prison. Meanwhile, the British Home Office has launched an immediate investigation to urgently release anyone believed to be a child in adult prison.