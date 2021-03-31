More than 500 migrant children were crammed into rooms with plastic walls built to accommodate 32 people only, sitting centimeters apart from each other on mats, in the main detention center from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (or CBP) to unaccompanied minors.

In total, the processing center, a complex of white tents in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, was home to more than 4,100 migrants, of which more than 3,400 were children who had arrived alone at the border between the United States and Mexico. The rest of the migrants housed were families.

The facilities, designed to house 250 people according to the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during the coronavirus pandemic, have had to be adapted due to the increase in the number of families and unaccompanied children crossing the border.

v 1.5 Immigration in the USA

Infographic: Clarion

The administration of President Joe Biden allowed journalists to see conditions for the first time since the facility opened on February 9.

The panorama was discouraging.

A 297-square-meter space had been divided into several rooms for 32 children each according to CDC guidelines, separated by thick plastic walls instead of the wire fence used by previous governments.

Without testing

Despite health recommendations, one of the “capsules” housed almost 700 children. Photo: AFP

Despite the sanitary recommendations, one of the “capsules” housed almost 700 children, another almost 600 and others just over 500. All wore chinstraps, but they are not tested diagnoses of COVID-19 unless they present symptoms.

The cabin doors were open to allow free movement, but there was little room to roam and none to play. Most of the children sat close together on the floor, chatting quietly. Some were wrapped in isothermal blankets. The lights dim at night.

The children, most of them between the ages of 13 and 17, are separated by ages. The families occupied a separate capsule that was less crowded than the rooms packed with older children.

A room for children of “tender age”, from 3 to 9 years old, consisted of a playpen with mats on the floor and much more space than the eight modules for older children. An 11-year-old boy cared for his 3-year-old sister, and a 17-year-old girl cared for your newborn.

Unaccompanied immigrant minors ages 3 to 9 watch TV at the Donna Center. Photo: AP

“I’m a Border Patrol agent. I didn’t sign up for this,” said Oscar Escamilla, acting director of the Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley sector, as he looked at the younger children.

How is the proccess

The boys are processed at the City of Donna facility before being taken to long-term care facilities run by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and then placed with a family member or sponsor.

About two dozen of the about 270 children who were transferred to HHS at noon they tested positive in the COVID-19 test, the only time they are tested unless they have symptoms first. Escamilla said the overall positivity rate in Donna’s center was about 14%.

A mom and daughter give their biometrics to a Homeland Security officer. Photo: AFP

As they prepared to leave, the children who tested negative for COVID-19 they played soccer in the outdoor recreation area, which they can go to three times a day when their rooms are cleaned. Those who tested positive for the virus were gathering around metal benches to one side, but they will go to the HHS centers anyway.

The Border Patrol is detaining daily many more children of those hosted by HHS, causing a serious backwardness. The Patrol is not supposed to detain children for more than three days, but HHS lacks space.

Over 2,000 children have been at Donna’s facility for over 72 hours, including 39 that have been in place for more than 15 days. A child had been there for 20 days. The average stay was 133 hours.

An immigrant in the process of entering data at the Donna Center. Photo: AP

“There is no one to give them to”

“Intention of the Border Patrol it is not detention. We are not in the detention business, ” said Escamilla, the official who oversaw the media visit. “We are forced to go into business because we cannot hand them over to anyone”

HHS is housing children in convention centers from Dallas and San Diego, and is opening large-scale centers in San Antonio, El Paso and elsewhere.

A large HHS facility is being built near the Donna Detention Center, separated by a metal fence. The noise of construction equipment filled the air near the seven buses that were to take the children to other HHS facilities.

Young migrants sleep on the floor in plastic tents. Photo: Reuters

Between 250 and 300 children they enter daily downtown Donna and far fewer come out, a difference Escamilla says is causing more overcrowding. It has reached up to 4,600 migrants.

More of 17,000 unaccompanied children They were in US custody as of Monday, about 12,000 with HHS and the rest with CBP. On Monday, 446 children entered CBP custody, but only 229 went to HHS.

HHS, which opened a 500-child facility in Fort Bliss, Texas, is working to reach a capacity of 13,500 beds, spokesman Mark Weber said.

Immigrant boys, sitting on the floor. Photo: Reuters

Several hundred children and adolescents cross the border daily, most fleeing the violence, poverty or the effects of natural disasters in Central America. Biden has refused to pick up on his predecessor Donald Trump’s practice of expelling unaccompanied children.

But his government has continued expelling the adults under a coronavirus-related public health statement promulgated by Trump. Biden has also tried to expel most of the families traveling togetherBut changes in Mexican law have forced immigration agents to release many families within the United States.

The authors are Associated Press journalists

ap