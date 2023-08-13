At least six people died and two are missing after a clandestine boat carrying migrants capsized in the English Channel, the French Maritime Prefecture said on Saturday. The canal connects Great Britain to France.

About 58 people were rescued by British and French coast guards, officials said. According to witness reports, the boat was carrying approximately 65 people. Governments estimate that one or two people may be missing as the search continues.

The sinking alert was issued this Saturday (12) by a commercial vessel, which had spotted a boat drifting along the Sangatte area, near the French city of Calais. The salvage operation was launched and the boat was found by the French patrol ship Cormoran in the search area early this morning.

The same patrol ship rescued a person who was airlifted to a hospital in Calais but did not survive. Five other people also did not survive, having been rescued in very serious condition by the rescue boat. Notre Dame du Risban.

The Prime Minister of France, Elisabeth Borne, released a message of condolence immediately after the tragedy was made public. “This morning, a ship carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Calais. My thoughts are with the victims. I salute the commitment of the rescue teams mobilized,” Borne said on his social network.

Attempts to cross the English Channel in clandestine boats multiply on nights when weather conditions are more favorable for the trip. According to the UK government this year alone more than 16,000 migrants crossed the Channel.

The mayor of Calais, Frank Dhersinsaid that the rescue operation began early in the morning, at a time when dozens of vessels were trying to cross the channel simultaneously.

“Several boats are experiencing great difficulties. Near Sangatte, unfortunately some bodies have already been found”, Franck Dhersin, mayor of Calais.

The most tragic shipwreck in this region, compounded by the lack of coordination between the rescue services on both coasts, caused 27 deaths in November 2021, an incident that has caused tension between Paris and London over control of this type of illegal crossing.