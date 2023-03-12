Migrant boat capsizes: “Italy has delayed rescue”

There are allegedly several deaths among the 47 people on board a migrant boat that capsized off the coast of Libya on the morning of Sunday 12 March.

According to Alarm Phone, which had already sounded the alarm in the night between Saturday and Sunday, Italy “deliberately” delayed relief efforts.

“We are shocked. According to various sources, dozens of people from this boat drowned. From 2.28 am on 11 March, the authorities were informed of the urgency and of the dangerous situation. The Italian authorities deliberately delayed the rescue, leaving them to die tweets of the NGO

“We have lost contact with the 47 people and we are very worried! The so-called Libyan coastguard told us that the Italian authorities would coordinate the rescue but did not give any information. People need to be rescued and brought to safety in Europe now” the NGO wrote overnight.