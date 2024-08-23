I am At least eleven migrants died in the tragedy that occurred between Serbia and Bosniaon the river DrinaRescuers operating on both banks of the river, both in Serbia and Bosnia, have Bodies of eleven people recovered deaths due to the capsizing of the vessel near the border village of Ljubovija, at dawn on Thursday. The search for any other missing persons is ongoing.



(afp)

According to Bosnian authorities, the vessel capsized during an illegal border crossing. Among the bodies recovered yesterday, there is also a nine month old baby girl and her motherOfficials were unable to say how many people were on the boat, but Civil Defense Director Boris Trninic said According to unofficial estimates, it would be 30 peopleAccording to the Serbian Commissioner for Refugees and Migration, 18 people were rescued, including There are 10 children and six unaccompanied minors. Most of the migrants appear to be of Syrian origin. Bosnian authorities have given shelter to the 15 survivors.

Thousands of people from the Middle East, Afghanistan, Pakistan and North Africa use the so-called Balkan route every year, which passes through Turkey, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Serbia, to reach Western countries. Many migrants cross the borders with the help of smuggling networks and accidents are frequent.