In the village of Beloyarsky, Sverdlovsk Region, a migrant attacked a neurologist after refusing to accept his wife without a Russian passport. About it informs portal E1.

The doctor explained that she did not examine the Tajik citizen, since, according to the rules, admission to the budget clinic is carried out according to the policy. The neurologist advised the woman to go to a private medical facility. Later, according to the doctor, the indignant husband of the patient burst into her office.

“After our short skirmish, he said that he would not leave the office until I received his wife. I tried to walk out the door myself, as a result of which he roughly pushed me, and I hit my head on the wall. I nevertheless ran out of the office into the corridor, he followed me and already there began to take away my phone, as I tried to film the incident on camera and call the police, ”the doctor shared.

She managed to contact her husband, who was nearby, and ask for help. After his arrival, the man managed to film the aggressor’s car and its license plate on camera. However, the migrant attacked him as well.

“With the ignition key, he hit her husband several times in the head area, and if it weren’t for bystanders who stopped him with a cry, it’s not known how it would have ended,” the Russian woman noted. Her husband was diagnosed with a closed craniocerebral injury, concussion and bruises.

The neurologist and her husband wrote a statement to the police. Valery Gorelykh, the head of the press service of the Sverdlovsk Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, explained that the migrant also turned to law enforcement officers.

