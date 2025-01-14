Migrant arrivals to the EU fall by 38% in 2024, despite the increase in the Canary Islands route

Detentions and returns have become the main words with which EU leaders approach the migration phenomenon. The construction of ‘Fortress Europe’ with regulations and initiatives increasingly curtails the rights of migrants, such as the controversial detention centers promoted by the Italian far-right, Giorgia Meloni, in Albania and that the European Commission is already studying to implement at European level outside the community borders. All of this has gained momentum at a time when irregular arrivals have been significantly reduced.

The EU advances in tightening anti-migration policies with the (only) opposition of Spain

Migrant entries on European soil fell by 38% in 2024, according to data collected by the European border agency (Frontex). The reduction is mainly due to the decrease in the central Mediterranean route (59%). “Despite the significant decrease, this route continues to represent some 67,000 crossings, the second highest of all routes,” the institution notes in its annual report. The most used route is the eastern Mediterranean, which experienced an increase of 14%. Migratory flows are constant and the reduction of one route means the increase of another.

Thus, there has been an increase in one of the most dangerous routes, which involves crossing part of the Atlantic Ocean from the western coasts of the African continent to reach the Canary Islands. This difficult journey experienced an increase of 18% over the past year with 47,000 arrivals of migrants, which is the highest number since Frontex began collecting data in 2009. Most departures occurred from Mauritania. Both the Government and the EU have ties with that country to control flows. In fact, Pedro Sánchez and Ursula von der Leyen traveled to that country to announce an irrigation of millions last February. After the summer, Sánchez toured the region.

What the Government demands of Frontex is that it reach agreements with these countries to be able to operate in their waters and prevent the departure of migrant boats bound for the Canary Islands. In addition to reducing flows, the loss of dozens of lives at sea would be avoided.

“Sea crossings, normally orchestrated by organized crime networks, continue to pose extreme danger to migrants. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that 2,300 people lost their lives at sea in 2024 alone, underscoring the tragic human cost of these dangerous routes,” recalls Frontex.

The route that has proportionally experienced the greatest increase is the eastern route (192%) with people mainly coming from Ukraine and Belarus.

The percentage of migrant women remains stable at around 10%. 62% entered via the Eastern Mediterranean route and the majority come from Syria and Afghanistan. In the case of minors, there was an increase of three points (up to 16% from 13% in 2023). The proportion of minors among irregular immigrants increased last year to 16%, compared to 13% in 2023) .

“Every year, we face unique challenges at our borders that require constant vigilance and adaptability. While there was a significant reduction in irregular border crossings in 2024, new risks and changes in dynamics were also revealed. Frontex and border authorities across Europe must remain prepared and flexible to effectively address these evolving challenges. Our commitment is to protect Europe’s borders while maintaining the highest levels of humanity and cooperation,” says Frontex Director Hans Leijtens.