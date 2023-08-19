Arrests of migrants at the southern border of the United States increased 33% in July compared with the previous month, with more than 132,000 cases, said this Friday (18) a senior official of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) .

The government attributes this increase to a “seasonal” trend and insists that the measures implemented by the Joe Biden administration to control cross-border migration have been “effective”.

This is the first increase in detentions at the border between the US and Mexico since the suspension, in May, of Title 42, a sanitary rule through which US authorities quickly removed migrants under the pretext of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The border is not open and, like every year, we are witnessing different changes in the flow of migrants arriving at the border,” said the official in a call with journalists.

In July, 132,652 people were detained as they tried to illegally cross the border with Mexico, according to data provided by the official.

On the other hand, the source reported that more than 44,000 migrants managed to present themselves at the ports of entry through appointments requested on the CBP One application, promoted by the US government as the main legal route to request asylum at the border.

Only eight of the 47 ports of entry on the southern border, which stretches over 3,141 kilometers, accept bookings made through the app, whose operation has been heavily criticized by human rights organizations as a way of restricting access to asylum.

The new rules, imposed by the Biden administration in May, make it difficult for people who arrived by land to the Mexican border to apply for asylum in the United States, unless they request an appointment in the app or have been denied protection in a third country.

In the last ten months, more than 181,000 Cubans, Nicaraguans, Venezuelans and Haitians entered the US under the humanitarian authorization program, which allows people of these nationalities to work legally in the country for two years.

About 63,000 Venezuelans, 41,000 Cubans, 34,000 Haitians and 27,000 Nicaraguans currently live in the US under this program, explained the official, who did not specify how many permit applications the US government has received in total.