Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/09/2023 – 18:26

It is a myth that the disease only affects women. Ignoring the problem, or trying to solve it with any medicine, can make the condition worse. Men often underestimate migraine attacks. Because of this, initially sporadic pain can end up becoming chronic – defined when attacks appear at least 15 times a month, over a period of about three months.

“Men try to endure the pain, and often cannot describe the migraine and explain their complaints. And, above all, they go to the doctor much later than women”, explains Hartmut Göbel from the Pain Clinic in Kiel.

Women are different, he argues. They would react more quickly and intensely to neurological signs, taking them seriously. Men, on the other hand, tend to treat migraine attacks as severe headaches that can be resolved on their own, by taking some over-the-counter medication, for example – but the effect only lasts a few minutes.

Women stuff?

For a long time, migraines were seen as a woman’s thing. Today, men who suffer from the problem have the attention of science. This is how researchers discovered that their crises are less painful and do not usually last as long compared to women. Furthermore, it is rarer for men to seek help – and when they do, it usually takes longer.

“Women are experts in pain, because they are affected by it more frequently. They are better at talking about the complaints they have, and describing them – something men don’t do as well,” says Göbel.

Migraine is one of the most popular diseases around the world: it is estimated that, each year, around 15% of the world’s population suffers from this condition. “It appears with the same frequency around the world, at least in countries with a Western lifestyle. But there are also regions – like Africa, for example – where the numbers are lower”, points out the neurologist. He emphasizes that this is an issue that also depends on the methodology applied in the research.

Migraine is a genetic disease

Men tend to believe that the severe headache they feel has a specific reason, but this idea would be outdated, says Göbel. “Many assume, for example, that citrus fruits, chocolate or cheese cause migraines, and that these attacks could be avoided by giving up these foods.”

Among the substances that can cause a headache, the doctor mentions glutamate, nitrate and alcohol – the first can be found in processed foods, while the second is present in processed foods and some types of vegetables. “But we’re not talking about migraines. These are substance-related headaches. Migraines are genetic.”

Göbel cites 38 risk genes and 44 genetic variations. “Genetic variations control important processes in our body: how quickly we think, how deeply we feel something, how quickly we become aware of some stimulus.” Pain is part of these processes, and can make someone miserable and incapacitate for hours or even days.

The role of hormones

Hormonal changes also influence the onset of a migraine attack. In women, this happens in a more extreme way: a sudden drop in estrogen levels can make the brain hypersensitive, triggering a migraine. And while this hormone stimulates the nerves, the opposite occurs in the case of testosterone.

Some research shows that when men suffer from migraines there is an elevated level of estrogen and reduced testosterone – this exact correlation, however, still requires further research.

In addition to the hormonal issue, there are also factors such as stress, sleep deprivation and an unhealthy lifestyle. Here, the same recipe applies to so many other illnesses: take care of your diet, get enough sleep and stay active.

Dangerous comorbidities

Men who suffer from migraines also tend to face other illnesses, such as comorbidities: coronary disease, for example, panic attacks, sleep disorders or high blood pressure – the latter tends to affect mainly men and is a risk factor for a stroke. Another more common comorbidity among men is depression, which in turn can feed back into migraines, fostering a vicious cycle.

What do Picasso’s aura and paintings have to do with migraines?

What may sound esoteric to some is often an integral part of migraine: the aura. Not in the spiritual sense of the word, but scientific: the aura is the set of neurological symptoms that, in a typical case, appear 30 minutes before the onset of a migraine.

This condition tends to be more intense in men. “Men often have complex auras. It happens that they have an aura and the headache doesn’t come. Patients have trouble concentrating or speaking, or see zigzag lines.”

This problem has already affected famous people, such as the Spanish painter Pablo Picasso, who reportedly converted their auras into paintings. “You find these zigzag lines in several of his paintings. The vertical distortion of Picassian faces is also a characteristic of his artistic style”, explains Göbel.