Neurologist Shindryaeva: stress and loud sounds can cause migraines

Doctor of Medical Sciences, neurologist at the K-9 Clinical Diagnostic Center Natalya Shindryaeva listed the factors that can cause migraine. about them she told publication “Gazeta.ru”.

The neurologist noted that women are three times more likely than men to suffer from migraines. She explained that this is due to hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle. However, the specialist added, there are a number of other factors that provoke migraine, which do not depend on the person’s gender.

For example, these include stress and lack of sleep, weather changes, missed meals, and strong odors, Shindryayeva said. In addition, she continued, sudden and loud noises, bright or flashing lights can cause a headache attack.

According to the doctor, people suffering from migraines have an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and seizures. She stressed that the treatment should be prescribed by a doctor, pointing out that home methods are not always effective. Shindryaeva warned against drinking sugary drinks without knowing your blood pressure, even if they make you feel better.

