Pfizer Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. today announced that The European Commission (EC) has authorized the marketing of Vydura * (Rimegepant), a calcitonin gene receptor antagonist (CGrp), both for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura, which for the treatment of episodic migraine in adults who report at least four attacks per month. Rimegepant, orodispersible tablet, is the first drug approved in the EU for the treatment of migraine in both acute and prophylaxis terms. Migraine is one of the main causes of disability in the world, with only about one in ten people living with this condition in Europe. Globally, migraines are three to four times more common in women than in men.

“There is an unmet therapeutic need among European patients experiencing pain and disability caused by migraines“, he declares Nick Lagunowich, Global president, Pfizer Internal Medicine. “The extensive clinical program has established the efficacy and safety of Rimegepant in both acute and preventive treatment of migraine. Acute studies have demonstrated rapid and lasting relief from migraine and other symptoms, with administration of a single dose, while the prevention study showed a significant reduction in migraine attacks with taking the drug every other day. We have great confidence in the positive impact that Rimegepant could have in Europe in people living with this disabling disease. ”

The results of the phase 3 study published in the Lancet showed that a single dose of Rimegepant results in a reduction in pain and symptoms associated with migraine two hours after taking compared to placebo. The migraine prevention study, also published in the Lancet, showed that Rimegepant, taken every other day, results in a reduction in the number of migraine days per month compared to placebo, in the 9th to 12th weeks of the 12th day. treatment; this reduction was maintained over the twelve-month open label extension period with continued therapy.

“Today’s approval marks a huge step forward for European patients living with migraines. Migraine is often underestimated and not treated adequately, resulting in substantial disability and suboptimal care for patients“, commented Peter Goadsby, director of the National Institute for health and care research (Nihr) Clinical Research Facility and Professor of Neurology at King’s College London. “The promising efficacy of Rimegepant and the favorable risk-benefit profile ignite hope in people in need of new migraine treatment options. This approval has the potential to advance the standard of migraine care in the Union. European and I am confident that it will improve the quality of life for many people living with the burden of this widespread neurological disease, “he concludes.

The marketing authorization follows the recommendation for approval by the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) last February. The approval by the European Commission will be valid for all 27 EU member states as well as for Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, followed by reimbursement at local level. The evaluation of the marketing authorization application by the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (Mhra) is ongoing and approval is expected in the UK as well.