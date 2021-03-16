Diabetes is a chronic condition characterized by high levels of glucose in the body, while migraine is a chronic and episodic condition of severe headache in one area of ​​the brain followed by feelings of nausea and sensitivity to light.

According to the “Boldsky” health website, diabetes can cause many complications, including migraines. This condition is common in about 6% of men and 18% of women. But the link between them remains controversial, as genetic and environmental factors, as well as other causes, such as hypoglycemia and fasting, play a vital role in migraine.

A scientific study shows that women with active migraines have a 30% risk of developing type 2 diabetes compared to women without a history of migraine. Experts are likely to be the cause of the high levels of fatty acid plasma and ketone bodies, which were detected before the migraine attack.

Fasting causes a decrease in blood sugar in the body and increases the production of ketones, which are chemicals that are secreted by the liver in the human body, and are excreted as an alternative source of energy production. Ketones are used by different body cells and tissues for energy.

Thus, an increase in ketone bodies may act as a triggering factor in the onset of migraine.

These factors explain the inverse association between migraines and diabetes risk. While glucose levels are high during diabetes or during the pre-diabetes period, the risk of developing a migraine may be lower than for people with low blood sugar levels.

Another factor is the decrease in the density of the sensory nerve fibers. Diabetes weakens the sensory nerves in the body. Migraine is known to be a neurological headache disorder, and therefore, due to the weakness of some of the sensory nerves associated with migraines, the prevalence of active migraine may decrease.