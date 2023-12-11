“Unfortunately, without changing the rules it is difficult to use the funds for healthcare construction pursuant to article 20. The rules must be changed with respect to the chain of responsibility in the allocation of resources. We have an extraordinary example in Italy which was the reconstruction of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa, where all together we resolved an insurmountable emergency in a very short time. We must do the same with the hospitals. We asked that the State, the regions and companies get around a table to verify the real situation with respect to a technical rule , the fire prevention regulation, which is a safety measure that we want to preserve. But we must have the courage to carry out a timely check with an intervention plan which obviously must be medium-term”. Thus at Adnkronos Salute Giovanni Migliore, president of Fiaso, on the sidelines of the event 'The healthcare of the future – an indivisible good from North to South' promoted by 'InRete', underway in Rome at the Ministry of Health

“If I have a structure on which there is a landscape or architectural restriction, evidently in a historic center, everything is difficult. Paradoxically, it is simpler to build new hospitals than to renovate the old ones”, Migliore comments.