‘Romina powerful’ premieres its chapter 56 and the Caracol television soap opera has been the sensation of viewers in Colombia. After Romina’s kidnapping, his team will begin to have problems to continue with his plan, while Alex will face the danger of his life when he meets Calidoso face to face in a narrow street. Many of the soap opera fans fear the worst for this beloved character.

If you don’t want to miss out on what’s going to happen in this new installment of ‘Mighty Romina’, keep reading this note so you can know all the details of this expected chapter in Latin America. Will Alex die and will they rescue Romina?

Look HERE the advance of chapter 56 of ‘Powerful Romina’

When does chapter 56 of ‘Powerful Romina’ premiere?

TODAY, Wednesday, August 23, 2023, chapter 56 of ‘Powerful Romina’ premieres. The new soap opera from Caracol TV has been the sensation for many viewers and is their favorite night after night. The plot of Romina and company premiered on May 31.

What TIME TO SEE “Powerful Romina” chapter 56?

As has been the custom since its premiere at the end of May 2023, ‘Romina Podera’ maintains its schedule and is broadcast from 9:30 p.m., in Colombia. The telenovela is broadcast through the Caracol TV channel after the program ‘Yo me llamo’.

‘Romina powerful’ stars the actress Juanita Molina. Photo: Caracol TV

How to SEE Caracol TV ONLINE FOR FREE?

In order not to miss ‘Romina powerful’, the Colombian telenovela, simply visit the official website of the Caracol channel, where you can enjoy the new Colombian production LIVE and FREE online. Once there, register as a user and you will be ready to follow the exciting episodes of the telenovela, starring Juanita Molina.

Who are the characters and actors of ‘Powerful Romina’?

Romina Paez/Juanita Molina

Virginia Velez/Zharick Leon

Marlos Chitiva/Alejandro Buitrago

Leonardo Chitiva/Kevin Bury

Yesenia Paez/Maria Luisa Flores

Cristobal Ruiz/David Palacio

Santiago Moya/Juan Guilera

Ruben/Fernando Arevalo.

