“We are a team. Nobody is more or less important than the other”, Tommy told Jason in “Power Rangers Zero”, but the reality was very different. When the protagonists decided to face the production company Saban in a salary dispute, Jason David Frank He decided to step aside, frustrating the plans for the cast to charge better and according to the success of the series.

In an interview for Nick News, Austin St John revealed that the greatest battle of the Power Rangers was lived behind the scenes and they lost it. Not only the real reasons for his departure were said, but also the origin of his endless fight with Jason Frank, a rivalry that is revived after 30 years. These were the strong statements that manifest another dark chapter of the program that has divided the fans.

Wage disputes and injustices

According to Austin, Saban was making huge profits thanks to the explosion of “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”, but the actors had a minimum and indispensable salary. Despite the growing success, an increase in the cast was not planned either, so he convinced his colleagues to assert their rights and demand one. Otherwise, everyone would leave the program, putting the executives in check.

“Jason stabbed us in the back”

When the team was ready to face the production, Jason Frank had second thoughts. Not only had he been offered to become the White Ranger, but he also found out about the release of the movie in 1995 that he eventually ended up starring in. For these reasons, he convinced David and Amy to give up and keep their jobs secured.

A betrayal with great consequences

For Austin, his partner’s change of heart constituted a betrayal that ended up frustrating the cause. Sabad threatened to fire them and made it clear to Austin, Thuy and Walter that they were the underdogs. The situation was so unpleasant that they decided to resign. “He stabbed us all in the back,” he lamented.

It didn’t take long for the production to find their replacements: Rocky, Aisha and Adam. In “Power Rangers: Turbo” it was shown that none were indispensable except for Tommy. When he decides to leave the show in the middle of the season, the company fired the rest of the team as the others lost meaning without him.

The success of Power Rangers

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” debuted in 1993 becoming the first franchise series in history. A television phenomenon of the decade with a worldwide impact that not even the protagonists would have imagined. “The owners of the show did not even tell us about how we had touched the minds and hearts of children at the time,” Austin told Biobiochile.

Tommy’s Arrival

During its first 17 episodes, “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” starred Austin St. John, Thuy Trang, Walter Jones, David Yost and Amy Johnson. It wasn’t until the “Green with evil” saga that Jason David Frank arrived. He was only going to be in a couple of episodes, but it was so popular that he ended up being one of the protagonists, overshadowing even his companions.

The Austin St. John outlet

“When I left the show I hadn’t even thought to look back. I knew in a way that the show was popular, but since there were no social networks, I did not know the magnitude of the subject. I still have a hard time believing it, to be frank,” she added. Several decades later, the show continues to reap success. Each generation shows its group of superheroes although it is difficult for us to have a rivalry like this again.