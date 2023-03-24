Mighty DOOM it’s the game free to play currently most downloaded on App Store and Google Playand a few hours after the official launch, user reviews are also excellent: it seems that the mobile shooter has hit the target.

Very similar in mechanics to the formula we described in the Tomb Raider Reloaded review, the Bethesda title presents itself as a single stick shooter to be played with the terminal held vertically and a roguelike approach.

Unlike the cartoonish adventure of Lara Croft, in Mighty DOOM our character also shoots while moving, which changes the dynamics a lot and gives life to situations tending to bullet hellin which you avoid the enemy’s rain of fire while at the same time responding to attacks with equipped weapons.

We were talking about user reviews: at the moment the game can boast an average of 4.9 stars out of 5 on the App Store and 4.7 stars out of 5 on Google Play: a decidedly positive result, pending the response from critics.