Bethesda announced that the game developed by Alpha Dog Games with a top view – that you can play with one finger -, Mighty Doom, is now available on both iOS and Android. It was also revealed that the game had a million pre-registrations, so there are players to interact with.

At the time of writing this note and until April 20, 2023, if you download Mighty DOOM and you play it, you will receive the package of the minislayerwhich includes weapon skins, equipment keys, and crystals.

This is the content of the minislayer:

Baron of Hell weapon skin for the heavy barrel

Cacodemon Weapon Skin for the Missile Launcher

three equipment keys

a gun key

80 crystals

Now, if you have any doubts about how to play this title, we’ll tell you that it was created with a refined touch control system with which you’ll be able to face hordes of demons from this video game series, such as the floating one-eyed cacodemons or the brutal cybermancubus.

Source: Bethesda

We also recommend: Bethesda announces Mighty Doom, a run and gun video game that you will want to play

On the other hand, the Doom spinoff stars the Minislayer, a collectible action figure that came to life thanks to an Argent energy overload. The bad thing is that the same thing happened with the figures of the worst demons in hell and, you can imagine the threat you must face.

The objective in Mighty Doom is for you to level up the Minislayer so that you can finish off the enemy in a much easier way. If you can, connect your Bethesda account to the game for more rewards.

Excited for this title? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.