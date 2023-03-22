Mighty DOOM And available starting today on terminals iOS and Androidand you can download it for free. Developed by Alpha Dog Games, the mobile game puts us in the shoes of a different DOOM Slayer, grappling with an unprecedented adventure.

With one million players pre-registering before release, Mighty DOOM will give away until April 20th to all users who log in on Mini Slayer packwhich includes the following rewards:

Inferno Baron Heavy Cannon weapon skin

Cacodemon rocket launcher weapon skin

Three equipment keys

A weapon key

80 crystals

Mighty DOOM uses a one touch control system to give us an action experience that has never been so immediate and frenetic, in which we will find ourselves facing the demons of the famous shooter series, who will charge us horde after horde in an attempt to kill us.

To survive their onslaught we will have to dodge attacks, perform spectacular finishers and eliminate powerful and lethal bosses, including the DOOM Hunter, moving and hitting within increasingly complex arenas according to the typical mechanics of roguelikes.