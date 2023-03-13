Mighty DOOM intends to carry out a rather difficult mission: to transport the famous id Software series in the mobile sector, through a total reinterpretation of the game in a comic key, but it seems that the idea has attracted many users since they are already there 1 million Of pre-registered players for the title.

There release date of Mighty DOOM, as previously reported, is March 21, 2023, but for a few days it has already been possible to pre-register for early access to the game, through a soft launch that allowed for a more in-depth test phase, through a gradual entry into the market which will culminate in the actual launch.

Mighty DOOM is set in a cartoonish version of the violent and bloody universe created by id Software, structured as a top-down run & gun with vertical scrolling. The gameplay is therefore radically different from the classic one of the series, starring a “deformed” version of the DOOM Slayer.

The game mechanic is similar to the twin stick shooter, with a large amount of enemies to face all taken from the DOOM universe, obviously reworked according to the Mighty DOOM cartoonish key, including some famous bosses.