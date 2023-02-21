Mighty DOOM has one exit date officer on iOS and Androidrevealed with a trailer from Bethesda: the mobile game will be available starting March 21, in the traditional free-to-play format that can be downloaded for free.

Announced in 2021, Mighty DOOM starred in a soft launch which allowed the developers to test the game in some markets, thus refining its mechanics and, more likely, the freemium system and the monetization system.

Set in a cartoonish version of the violent and bloody universe created by id Software, Mighty DOOM declines the run & gun gameplay of the major chapters in the context of a vertical progression, with a top view, obviously putting us in command of the DOOM Slayer.

The mechanisms would appear to be those of a twin stick shooter, with an abundance of enemies to face including re-imaginings of real DOOM bosses. It will be funny? We’ll find out in exactly one month.