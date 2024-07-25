Wazen he announced MIGHTYREYAaction adventure title for PC inspired by the world of Japanese animation. At the moment the company has not revealed a possible release window for the title, but we know that it will be available with the Localization in both English and Japanese.

Let’s find out more in a short overview sheet for the game.

MIGHTREYA – Overview Sheet Reya she is a student and a superhero, No is her manager: accompany them on their adventure as heroic content creators grappling with monstrous creatures from another dimension. Prepare for electrifying aerial super-duels! The intuitive and simple control system will quickly pick you up and play. Use the camera to easily lock onto targets, then unleash a barrage of attacks with the press of a single button. Launch into battle like lightning and strike with lightning-fast, elegant combos.

Experience sensational battles against incredible extradimensional threats… from the smallest creatures to the most imposing titans. Unleash your power and send your enemies crashing through floors and walls in perfect anime style!

Meet a cast of charming characters in the fun and engaging adventures of a super streamer! You’ll find a stylish female protagonist, lively supporting characters, and truly original enemies.

Wield 3 iconic weapons and over 30 unique actions and attacks to create custom combos and spectacular finishing moves to wipe out your opponents.

Explore 38 levels, face 24 types of enemies and powerful bosses. Action, emotion, anime and superheroes are waiting just for you!

Source: Wazen