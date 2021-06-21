As of June 1, 2021, Ubisoft has deactivated i server of Might & Magic X, effectively preventing the players from going beyond Act 1. Nevertheless, the game was not removed from sale. What’s the problem? The old dungeon crawler is a uniquely single player title, but contains a DRM that prevents you from passing the first act in the event of a negative check, making it unplayable.

To specify that the users are equipped and there is already a way to circumvent the removal servers, but that doesn’t change, as not everyone wants to start editing game files in order to play something they have regularly purchased. Moreover, the system allows you to go beyond Act I, but has limitations, first of all the inability to access bonus content and DLCs.

Of course we know that Might & Magic X will sell very few copies to date and will only be played by a small group of fans. That said, wouldn’t it have been better to simply remove it from the sale, explaining the situation at the same time? Or, more simply, as a matter of mere fairness the DRM in conjunction with the shutdown of the servers. Maybe nobody would have noticed, but in this way a controversy would have been avoided.