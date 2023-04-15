Two high-altitude MiG-31BM fighters of the Pacific Fleet (Pacific Fleet) intercepted a mock enemy intruder during a sudden check of combat readiness. On April 15, the Ministry of Defense showed footage of the work of the crews of Russian fighters.

The Il-38 anti-submarine aircraft of the naval aviation of the Pacific Fleet acted as a mock enemy. He tried to approach the detachment of the ships of the fleet in order to bombard him. Two MiG-31BM interceptor fighters were raised from one of the airfields to intercept a mock enemy.

The crews of which performed an independent search and classification of the target, and then made electronic launches of long-range air-to-air missiles on it. After completing the task, the fighter crews worked out the elements of air combat with mock enemy fighters performing tasks to cover the “enemy” bombers.

In accordance with the surprise inspection plan, which has been carried out since April 14, the fleet will have to refine the deployment plan taking into account the training situation, prepare forces for combat operations in a short time, perform operational deployment and work out a set of combat training tasks both in close and in distant maritime zones, repulse massive missile and air strikes, conduct exercises to search for and destroy submarines, carry out torpedo, artillery and missile launches in the course of destroying naval strike groups and ground targets of a mock enemy.

On April 13, the Ministry of Defense said that a Russian MiG-31 escorted a Poseidon patrol aircraft of the Norwegian Air Force over the Barents Sea. The ministry noted that the MiG-31 flight was carried out in strict accordance with international rules and without a dangerous approach to an aircraft of a foreign state.

Back in November last year, the American media wrote that the Russian MiG-31BM high-altitude fighter-interceptors with R-37M long-range missiles used during the special operation in Ukraine showed high efficiency against Ukrainian attack aircraft and fighters, taking a dominant position in the sky.

As merited test pilot Igor Malikov told Izvestia in September 2022, the MiG-31BM is ideal for tasks such as intercepting hypersonic targets. At the same time, Izvestia’s sources and the crews of the MiG-31BM super-high-altitude interceptors began training to detect hypersonic objects at altitudes above 10,000 meters.