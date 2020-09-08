A MiG-29 fighter of the Libyan Nationwide Military (LNA) below the management of a Russian-speaking pilot was shot down in Libya. Video from the scene of the incident posted on Youtube-channel Fighterbomber.

The footage captured by the pilot exhibits a white-orange parachute, uniforms and tools mendacity on the bottom. The creator of the video presently feedback on what occurred. “At the moment I ejected, not reaching 45 kilometers to the airfield, at a distance of 70 I used to be shot down. Protected and sound. I unfold my parachute, I am ready for rescuers. Hit solely exhausting on the stones. <...> Jeeps aren’t but seen with the enemy. I’ll go to the valley, parachute, I’ll depart every thing on the bottom, ”says the navy man.

The pilot added that he ejected from a peak of 700 meters, and the fighter fell 200-300 meters from him. On the finish of the video, a Mi-24 helicopter is seen arriving for the navy. As specifies Telegram– Channel “Navy Observer”, the nation of presence is given by the attribute coloring of the helicopter.

Who precisely shot down the fighter is unknown.

In July, it was reported that Russian-made MiG-29 fighters had been once more noticed in Libya. The footage captures the passage of two fighters. The video was filmed within the space of ​​the Libyan metropolis of Sirte, which is presently held by the LNA below the management of Subject Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

In Libya, the confrontation continues between the Authorities of Nationwide Accord (PNC) Faiz Sarraj, which controls Tripoli and the territories within the west of the nation and is supported by Turkey, and the Libyan Nationwide Military below the command of Subject Marshal Khalifa Haftar, supported by Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Its unofficial allies are France and the United Arab Emirates – the latter, in line with some sources, provided the military with tools, together with tools bought from Russia.

Essentially the most fascinating movies are in our YouTube