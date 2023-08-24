The MiG-29 fighter was raised to escort the Norwegian Air Force aircraft near the state border

The Russian MiG-29 fighter jet prevented a Norwegian patrol aircraft from violating the state border of the Russian Federation. This was reported in the National Defense Control Center, reports TASS.

It is noted that an air target approaching the state border of the Russian Federation was detected over the Barents Sea. To identify the aircraft, the MiG-29 was lifted into the air. The crew identified the target as a P-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft of the Norwegian Air Force.

“When a Russian fighter aircraft approached, a foreign military aircraft made a U-turn from the state border of the Russian Federation,” the National Defense Control Center noted. They stressed that no violations of the borders of the Russian Federation were allowed.

Prior to this, the Norwegian “Poseidon” was approaching the Russian border on August 14th. Then, to intercept, the MiG-29 was also lifted into the air.