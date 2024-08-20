CDMX.- The coordinator of Morena in the Chamber of Deputies, Ignacio Mier, warned that the work stoppage of judges, magistrates and employees will not stop the reform of the Judicial Branch and accused those who participate in it of being part of the “almost feudal” composition of the Federal Judicial Council.

In an interview after participating in the presentation of the book “50 Legislative Proposals for the Transformation of Mexico,” the Head of Government of the capital, Martí Batres, announced that they will present an addendum to echo the proposal that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made this morning, when he proposed considering a security mechanism for judges who handle cases related to drug trafficking.

Mier said that nearly 60 percent of the workers who are protesting against the judicial reform have a direct, family, friendship and group relationship with judges and magistrates, whom he accused of using uncertainty to misinform them. “There is a discrepancy among some workers, which is normal, it is natural, because we must not forget that 57 percent, almost 60 percent of those who are protesting have a direct family and friendship relationship, as a group in that almost feudal composition that the Federal Judicial Council has through magistrates and judges. And they are the ones who use uncertainty to misinform workers,” he said.

The legislator rejected the idea that the strike would stop the discussion of the judicial reform and asked the workers to read the transitional article 10, which, he assured, establishes that none of their acquired labor rights will be violated.

He was confident that once the dissatisfied workers go into more depth in their analysis of the report, the strike will be lifted. “I believe that they should internalize and reflect well, I really tell you, if they review the comparative table that is circulating about the report and the initiative and what was established in the evaluation criteria to determine who should be nominated and the preservation of rights and they really make it their own and forget about interests other than guaranteeing justice in Mexico, surely this strike will be lifted,” he said. Questioned about whether there will be a rapprochement with the dissatisfied workers, the parliamentary coordinator said that they had already been heard and that even their proposals were included in the preliminary report. “We cannot submit the reforming power, the Legislative Power only based on the opinion of one party, what we did was listen to everyone and based on that, we had an approach to the report that allows us to balance,” he said. Regarding the fact that the strike affects citizens, he said that this is a responsibility they assumed, like others that have affected and hurt society, among which he mentioned the case of the former Governor of Puebla, Mario Marín, who was granted house arrest. Mier described the President’s proposal to protect judges who handle cases related to drug trafficking as timely, and therefore announced that they will present a reservation when the reform is discussed, although he did not want to reveal what figure they will propose. “Today I heard it (the President’s proposal) and it seems timely to me to be able to present a reservation when it is being discussed to guarantee that the safety of the judges is preserved. I think it is very timely,” he said. The Morena member announced that after the eventual approval of the judicial reform, they would immediately begin the analysis of a comprehensive reform in matters of security and justice, since these are issues that are not included in the current preliminary report. “We already included it as part of the agenda of the national dialogues, even though it is not included in the constitutional reform, because the first thing we did was a review of the higher power, which is the Judicial Branch, third instance, and then, immediately, we will begin the study to present an initiative with the participation of the Congresses of the states, in an open parliament exercise to build an initiative for the comprehensive reform of the entire judicial system, including security and prosecutors,” he said. The parliamentary coordinator reported that the INE is already working on the cost of the processes in which judges, magistrates and ministers will be elected, which will be paid for with the trusts of the Judicial Branch. “Part of the remnants of the trusts, of those that will disappear, those that have nothing to do with labor and social rights acquired by workers, the remnants will be used to finance this first extraordinary election of 2025,” he said.