Mient Jan Faber has sometimes been called the Johan Cruijff of peace. Faber was a passionate, strategic peace activist who could be stubborn and soloistic, but who managed to score as general secretary of the so-called Interdenominational Peace Council (IKV).

In the early eighties, at the height of the IKV, he mobilized hundreds of thousands of demonstrators in the fight against nuclear weapons. After nearly thirty years, Faber left with a conflict in 2003 because, unlike the churches, he supported the US-British invasion of Iraq.

Faber, who died in Amstelveen on Sunday at the age of 81 after a prolonged illness, was born in Coevorden in the year of the German invasion. He grew up in Drenthe in a Reformed family with six children, his father was a civil servant and elder from Friesland. Faber went on to study abstract mathematics at the Free University in Amsterdam; he received his doctorate in 1974.

War and peace

That same year, Faber became general secretary at the IKV, succeeding Jan ter Laak – who gained national fame as a TV pastor and was later accused of sexual misconduct. The IKV, which merged with Pax Christi in 2006 and is now called PAX, was founded in 1966 by nine denominations to study problems related to war and peace and to promote peace.

In the 1970s, the emphasis at IKV shifted from education to activism. Faber stood out for his intelligence, charisma and perseverance – without being rigidly ideological. “Mient Jan sees problems as an intellectual challenge. He wants to solve problems as a pragmatic mathematician,” his IKV colleague Wim Bartels once said.

During the Cold War, NATO wanted to place 48 cruise missiles with nuclear warheads at Woensdrecht Air Base. With the slogan “Help the nuclear weapons out of the world, starting with the Netherlands!”, the IKV started a counter-campaign. Faber became the linchpin in two massive demonstrations against cruise missiles. In 1981 more than 400,000 demonstrators gathered in Amsterdam, two years later more than 500,000 in The Hague.

Ultimately, those nuclear weapons were never placed here, because international relations started to thaw. It has been an open secret for years that other American nuclear weapons are stored at Volkel Air Force Base.

dissidents

Like other peace organisations, the IKV and Faber supported dissidents in Eastern Europe. His merit, his predecessor Ter Laak once said, was that Faber made a connection between the fight against nuclear weapons and dissidents in countries such as Poland and the former Czechoslovakia and East Germany. Ter Laak: „The left in the Netherlands was against nuclear weapons, but had a soft spot for socialism in the GDR. The IKV turned against both power blocs.”

Faber was not an absolute pacifist. He traveled a lot and saw that violence can sometimes prevent worse violence. Faber believed in a just or legitimate war, such as an uprising against a dictator. He was later described as a ‘humanitarian militarist’ or as a ‘peace hawk’.

For example, during the First Gulf War (1990-1991), after the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, Faber defended the US military intervention with an international coalition.

In the late 1990s, he advocated military intervention by NATO to protect the Albanians in Kosovo against Serb aggression. Although the massive bombing of Serbian targets by NATO – for 78 days – also went too far for Faber. He was in favor of a humanitarian intervention with ground troops, he tried to nuance.

In the media and public opinion it seemed as if Faber had made an ideological turnaround. The figurehead of the fight against NATO’s nuclear weapons suddenly seemed to support that same NATO in the violence.

During the Second Gulf War in Iraq (2003), the simmering conflict between Faber and the churches behind the IKV escalated. Faber thought the military intervention was justified to protect the Kurds and to depose dictator Saddam Hussein – and that went too far for the churches. Faber was informed by letter that the IKV had decided to abolish the position of general secretary. “Not with my consent,” he said. “I’m disappearing through the back door.”

It did not change Faber’s views on the need for intervention. In 2007, for example, he argued for an extension of the Dutch mission in Afghanistan. Leaving would be treason against millions of Afghans and make the Taliban win, he thought. “You wage a war to win, not to lose or to draw a draw,” Faber wrote in an opinion article in de Volkskrant†

Srebrenica

After his departure from the IKV in 2003, Hans Blom, former director of the Netherlands Institute for War Documentation (NIOD), called Faber “an exceptionally skilled manipulator of politics and public opinion”. The year before, the NIOD had published a major study into the drama in Srebrenica – which would eventually lead to the fall of the second Kok cabinet.

Mient Jan Faber in 1985.

Faber was extremely critical of Dutchbat’s actions around the Muslim enclave, and believed that the murder of more than eight thousand Muslims, mainly men, could have been prevented. He accused the NIOD of wanting to cover up the failures of Dutch politicians and soldiers in advance. Shortly before the publication of the NIOD research, Faber therefore published his own research. At the presentation of the NIOD research he demonstratively walked away.

After leaving the IKV, Faber became professor by special appointment at the Free University in Amsterdam in 2004. Until 2012, he held the chair ‘citizens’ involvement in war situations’ – financed by the IKV. Faber was also a professor by special appointment at the University of Houston.

The death of Mient Jan Faber was announced on Sunday afternoon via a press release from PAX. “We lose in him a great political strategist and a very passionate campaigner. He changed thinking about peace and security in the Netherlands. The European peace movement that he built for years contributed to the fall of the Wall.”

Faber leaves behind a wife, two daughters and five grandchildren.