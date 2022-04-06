Come back to life, keep an active role and keep giving yourself small, big goals. This is the heart of Honey-Explain 2022, the information and awareness campaign on chronic myeloproliferative neoplasms (Mpn) – which include polycythemia vera (Pv), essential thrombocythemia (Te) and myelofibrosis (Mf) – promoted by Novartis in collaboration with Aipamm and with the patronage of Ail and the Mpn Advocates Network. There Facebook page of the campaign has consolidated over time as point of reference for those living with a chronic myeloproliferative neoplasm and today has a community of over 31 thousand people.

Mielo-Spieghi talks about MPNs with emotional and scientific contents that are always up-to-date thanks to the advice of a board of 10 hematologists. In 2022, Mielo-Expieghi wants to do a step forward and provide all the tools the patient needs to make him active, help him to set new goals and thus return to life. April 12 at 12 right on Facebook page of the Mielo-Spieghi campaign the new 2022 edition will be presented, with great news, including the story of the adventure of Francesca Masi, a Tuscan psychologist with myelofibrosis who, 2 years after the transplant, will try to make her big dream come true. Because today, thanks to therapeutic innovations, a diagnosis of chronic myeloproliferative neoplasm is not necessarily synonymous with giving up one’s daily life. From work to marriage, to the greatest dreams: today it is possible to return to life.