Miehikkälä | The tractor went off the road, the driver died

Miehikkälä|The police are investigating the incident as endangering traffic safety.

10.7. 16:36 | Updated 9:36 a.m

Middle aged a man died in a traffic accident in Kymenlaakso in Miehikkälä on Wednesday, says the Southeastern Finland Police Department.

The accident happened around 2 pm on Wednesday, when the tractor and trailer derailed from the road. The man driving the tractor was found dead at the scene. According to the police, there were no other participants in the accident.

The police are investigating the case as endangering traffic safety and investigating the cause of death.

The story was updated on 11.7. at 9:36 with additional information about the accident provided by the police.