Thursday, July 11, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Miehikkälä | The tractor went off the road, the driver died

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 11, 2024
in World Europe
0
Miehikkälä | The tractor went off the road, the driver died
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The police are investigating the incident as endangering traffic safety.

| Updated

Middle aged a man died in a traffic accident in Kymenlaakso in Miehikkälä on Wednesday, says the Southeastern Finland Police Department.

The accident happened around 2 pm on Wednesday, when the tractor and trailer derailed from the road. The man driving the tractor was found dead at the scene. According to the police, there were no other participants in the accident.

The police are investigating the case as endangering traffic safety and investigating the cause of death.

The story was updated on 11.7. at 9:36 with additional information about the accident provided by the police.

#Miehikkälä #tractor #road #driver #died

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Zelensky’s demand for Biden revealed

Zelensky's demand for Biden revealed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]