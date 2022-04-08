The Orange women reached double figures tonight (12-0) against the incredibly weak Cyprus in the World Cup qualifiers, the last non-friendly match for the European Championship in England next summer. Vivianne Miedema made a hat-trick (!) in both halves and the Orange equaled its own biggest win ever.

The European Championship in England may still feel fairly far away, but the Orange Women played the last game in Groningen tonight where something is at stake in the run-up to the tournament. The duel with Cyprus was completed in the context of the World Cup qualifiers, the next ‘serious’ stop is the opening match on July 9 at the European Championship against Sweden. It’s a matter of practice, practice, practice.

Rather, national coach Mark Parsons had already said before the match, he would have met a stronger opponent in this phase of the European Championship preparation. In Cyprus, this qualification was previously won with 0-8. And although there seemed to be a moment of grumpiness when it was still 0-0 after 22 minutes in Groningen, the Orange Women needed just as many minutes afterwards to put the score at 5-0 before halftime, thanks to a hat trick by Vivianne Miedema and two goals from Jill Roord.

After the break, the Orange Women ran out to no less than 12-0 (!), an equalization of the victory record that could have been broken without a doubt. Miedema also made a hat-trick after the break and left fifteen minutes before the end with no less than 91 international goals in 107 international matches. Although the 25-year-old top player at her club Arsenal is usually posted in midfield this season, she again showed herself to be a top striker in Groningen. Lineth Beerensteyn and Sherida Spitse (beautiful long shot) also scored. Roord also completed her hat-trick after the break and the substitute PSV youngster Esmee Brugts (18) also contributed.



Of course, a beautiful result for the eye, but again not saying much with an eye to the future. Also in the knowledge that Parsons still struggles with headaches. What will happen to the World Cup qualifying match with Belarus that has been boycotted by the KNVB, while UEFA allows Belarus’ matches to continue ‘as normal’? Could that result in a regulatory defeat? And then Orange is also linked to Russia at the European Championship, a country that is currently excluded by UEFA. But is that still the case at the time of the European Championship and if so, who do the Lionesses play against?

Jill Red. © REUTERS



But more concretely: with which team does Parsons actually want to play at the European Championship? The Englishman was harassed by important absentees almost every international match. This week, star players Lieke Martens and Daniëlle van de Donk are missing. Under Parsons we have seen many other names in recent months, but that was partly forced and partly to see young players in action against weaker brethren. Cyprus was so underpowered tonight that he probably would have made it with a B or C team, but Parsons also wants to work on a certain stability towards the European Championship. But a probable European Championship line-up is still impossible to make at the moment.

And then there are the results that, especially in contrast to certain periods under the previous national coach Sarina Wiegman, are quite variable. It is not without reason that the Belarus case is such a thing. A regulatory defeat puts the Orange women in a difficult position in the World Cup qualifiers, where Iceland has played one game less but has two points less. Fresh in the memory are the two narrow draws against the Czech Republic in qualifying.

Seen in that light, the resounding victory over Cyprus, however weak that team is, was a nice boost towards the future. Just like the substitute and the debut of the brand new Orange international Damaris Egurrola (Olympique Lyonnais) that was, under the watchful eye of 45 family members and friends, who were in any case treated to their night out in Groningen.

Her Basque father sat in the stands with tears at the stand-in, her Groningen mother was especially proud. ,,My father is so emotional, he cries very quickly,’ said Egurrola afterwards at the NOS. ,,I still have to work on my Dutch, so that I can fit into this team even faster, but the past few days have been I already liked it very much and I hope to be of great value to this team at the European Championships.”



Damaris Egurrola (22) made her debut in Groningen, where her family comes from on her mother's side. © Pro Shots / Remko Kool



Miedema: ‘Jill and I have had that click for so long’

Vivianne Miedema was responsible for half of the goals in Groningen with six hits. According to the striker, the Orange had "at times showed that it can put down a good game". Miedema opened the scoring in the Euroborg in Groningen after 23 minutes and then made five more. ,,It didn't always work out for the Dutch national team. At the moment I feel good and I showed that this evening," said the top scorer of Orange at the NOS . Especially her playing with Jill Roord went well. ,,We've had that click for so long and we can both score. Together we made nine. That's fine."

However, the big victory over the weak opponent does not say much, according to the striker. “These kinds of competitions are great for girls to gain experience.”



Wiegman on track with England

National coach Sarina Wiegman, who was in charge of the Orange from 2017 to 2021, is also in good shape with the football players of England. Her team won 0-10 tonight in North Macedonia. The goal difference of the Lionesses is now 63-0 after seven out of ten games in the World Cup qualifier. England will be the organizer of the European Championship next summer, where they will also be labeled as the favorites for the overall victory together with Spain. France and Sweden also have a strong team, while Norway will again be a contender after the return of Ada Hegerberg. As the reigning European champion and vice world champion, the Orange should of course not be excluded from a major role of significance. © REUTERS







