Inés Páez (chef), Sonia Mena (midwife) and Magda Choque (agronomist engineer). COURTESY

The culture of Latin America has grown around the stove; the festival of culture begins in the kitchen. The flavors of the neighborhood, of the family home, of childhood stay with us forever. Twenty-three women, including chefs and midwives, who met for four days at the Sabor Barranquilla fair ratified that their persistence —in the midst of enormous economic and social difficulties— protects the culinary heritage of the continent and that around their stories and legacies the tradition remains alive. gastronomy. Midwives, cooks, researchers, heirs to family legacies, whose work is usually silent, cooked and spoke of food sovereignty, memory and dignity from each of their worlds. Three leaders, three stories of very different women who take care of the traditional gastronomy of their countries.

Sonia Mena: leadership from a fried food stand in Cartagena

Sonia Mena, chef from Riosucio, Chocó (Colombia), who works in Cartagena. COURTESY

When she was 17 years old, Sonia Mena fled the war in her native Riosucio (Chocó) on a boat that took her to Cartagena. And there, in that new and unlikely destination, she built a new world from a table of fried foods.

Forty years later, she is the matron of the Olaya neighborhood, the Queen of Queens of cakes and traditional fried foods from the Colombian Caribbean, the one who makes more than twenty types of typical Cartagena sweets and the leader of the community action board that fights for the aqueduct and employment for women in a city that turns its back on poverty. “I make asado, sancocho, caribañolas, arepa de huevo, arroz pastelado, I do everything,” she says proudly after her talk in Barranquilla. “I think they were a little scared here because they didn’t know that I have that ability to speak in public,” adds this woman who never liked working in family homes which, in her time, was the option that was advertised as only.

From her fried food table, she has forged political leadership as a member of the community action board. “Gastronomy has allowed me to help the people in my community who need me. I live in a poor neighborhood where day to day is very hard and there is a lot of hunger, so what I do is distribute as much as I can: ‘Señora Sonia, do you have any oil left?’, I give away the oil, ‘Have you any leftovers? , give me fried’”. Her story is similar to many midwives in the Caribbean. Jennifer Marsiglia, a researcher who leads the RedMatronxs with more than 300 members, said on the Tertulias de Cocina podcast that a midwife is not just a woman who cooks. “They are women who have made their own way, who have found in the kitchen, by obligation, vocation or imposition, the way to support their lives. But in the midst of that, it is the kitchen that has allowed them to resist and become a tourist and cultural reference”.

Mena, who has won the Festival del Frito with caribañola, arepa de huevo, empanadas de carne and arepa dulce, was named “midwife of midwives” and hopes that the recognition that gastronomy has given her will allow a better future for the women of his neighborhood.

Chef Tita: going back to the origin in the Dominican Republic

Inés Páez Nin better known as Chef Tita, originally from the Dominican Republic. COURTESY

Inés Páez, better known as chef Tita, was chosen by Forbes magazine as one of the 100 most influential women in Central America and the Caribbean. Her power: having elevated the place of the traditional cuisine of the Dominican Republic after reinventing and updating 100 recipes of the island tradition and becoming an ambassador of the gastronomy of her country.

Páez, today the owner and chef of Morisoñando, says that cooking has been installed in her life since childhood. Seeing her mother, a baker and psychologist, and her father, an engineer who composes songs, and spending her childhood collecting crabs that they later fattened and cooked, marked her way of seeing the world and her trajectory. The family lived in a trailer, on the southern Dominican coast, in a place away from everything, where the employees of a mining company were stationed. Life passed between going fishing and learning to cook. “In my childhood everything was linked to the table. This greatly influenced the fact that I always worked with local products, because I grew up eating cassava, plantains, sugar cane”, says Tita during a visit to the Barranquilla fish market.

The woman who today is a benchmark for the island’s gastronomy -sancocho with seven meats, dishes with mapuey and yautías (tubers widely used in this country), crunchy yucca and cilantro, lambí-, knows the day when decided to be a cook. “As a child I saw a woman filleting a chicken and I told my mother, ‘when I grow up I’m going to be a skirt’”. She studied Tourism Business Administration and quickly became uncomfortable with French, Italian, and cuisine from anywhere but the Dominican being taught. She began studying it on her own, even with a book she stole (and later returned) from an expert. It was the ‘Historical Route of Dominican Gastronomy’, by Hugo Tolentino Dipp, which she uses as his Bible.

“I realized that the local product was not highly valued, that everything was looking outwards, whether the oysters from France, or the salmon that they brought from abroad,” says Tita, who from that moment on decided to tour the Dominican countryside to document the recipes, the techniques of the grandmothers, the products that occur in different regions and the history. “In my country there was a meeting between two worlds 500 years ago and that great first gastronomic experience that meant the cassava delicacy with shrimp that the indigenous people offered to Christopher Columbus did not stand out,” she recalls.

Today she is determined that this history is present and revitalized in her kitchen. “We have at least 16 cultures that have marked us, the Arawak Taíno, the African, the French, the one left behind by the North American invasion.” For chef Tita, what has been called new Dominican cuisine is a sociocultural movement that not only includes cooks, but also artisans, producers, fishermen, and historians. “Being a cook is also being a bearer of traditions.”

That is why she decided to create Ima, a foundation that uses cooking as a tool for social change and reaches 400 people, most of them women. “We transform through food, we delve into nature, we know the environment of each of the communities with which we work, and we help develop finished products that we later insert into the market,” she says. From the kitchen, Tita also does political advocacy. Her work has been key to the first gastronomic legislation in the Dominican Republic and the creation of a gastronomic committee that puts cooks and producers at the center.

Magda Choque: the queen of the Andean potato

Magda Choque Vilca is known as the queen of the Andean potato. COURTESY

Agricultural engineer, descendant of the caique Viltipoco from Tilcara, in northern Argentina. To be more specific, born in La Quiaca, raised in the Humahuaca ravine. Magda Choque Vilca is known as the queen of the Andean potato, although the most accurate description is a woman who has studied the potato as the center of food and social sovereignty in the Andes. “Eating is a sociopolitical act, by being sovereign of what we put on the table, we mobilize local and social economies. We have to be more aware and exercise that sovereignty every day, ”she says Choque when talking about how the food industry homogenizes taste.

She has dedicated herself to vindicating regional cuisine and working with popular cooks and, in this way, she says, she contributes to improving the self-esteem of what she proudly calls “América Morena”. “If there is something we owe to rural women, it is our food sovereignty. They are the ones who are in charge of conserving the seeds, holding them on the tables, they are the guardians of the territory and the protagonists of cultural culinary legacies”, she affirms in Barranquilla, where she paid tribute to the midwives.

Choque was one of those who never wanted to leave her province and, at university, she began to study the recovery of potatoes “with a very engineering perspective,” she says. But the potatoes gave him the first of several slaps. “I started working to position them in a market, but the market for local products, no matter how much we talk about these economies, is not a smooth path.” The research led her to understand the potato as part of the regional cuisine and how it is linked to yacon or quinoa, and to understand that the only way to recover the crops is through the kitchens —and these through the equity of the cooks.

The Argentine engineer calls those women who have taken care of cooking techniques and “our palates and affective inheritances” wet-nurses. “The challenge is to continue questioning and making visible that there is a long way to go to move towards equity for our cooks, midwives, elders, or whatever we want to call them. Because in some places they don’t have access to credit, they don’t have social security. They are recognized, but not valued ”, she concludes. For her, what has happened in her region, where they created a technical cooking career and hope to have a formal career, is that the ancestral cuisine speaks on an equal footing with that which comes from outside.

