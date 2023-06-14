Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/13/2023 – 4:56 pm

Share



The governors of Mato Grosso, Mauro Mendes (União Brasil), and of Mato Grosso do Sul, Eduardo Riedel (PSDB), suggested this Tuesday, 13th, to the rapporteur of the tax reform in the Chamber, Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), that the Simples Nacional rate is equal to the standard rate of Value Added Tax (VAT) in the case of interstate transactions. The objective is to reduce the impact of e-commerce on the revenue of small and medium-sized local companies.

In Mendes’ assessment, there is a distortion in the tax treatment given to e-commerce platforms, which sell products in the names of hundreds of small and medium-sized companies that fall under Simples Nacional. According to him, there is a concentration of chains like Mercado Livre in São Paulo, for example, because the State is closer to ports, which facilitates imports.

“We brought a clear proposal to the rapporteur, defended by Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul and even Rondônia, that Simples Nacional can have a 3% rate within the State. When we talk about interstate commerce, let the rate that is defined for the IBS prevail”, said Mendes.

“If it is Simple, there will be a Simples tax rate within its state. If he invoices for his State, he pays 3%. If you are going to do interstate commerce, follow everyone’s rule, you will pay the same rate as everyone else”, added the governor of Mato Grosso.

After the presentation, last week, of the guidelines defined for the reform in the working group of the Chamber, Aguinaldo started a series of meetings to listen to demands from States, municipalities and economic sectors, before finalizing the text that will go to plenary.

The rapporteur met this Tuesday with the President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and should also talk to the party benches.

“We count on the public spirit of the governors”, said Aguinaldo, after the meeting with the representatives of Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul. Also participating in the meeting was the governor of Rondônia, Marcos Rocha (União Brasil). The governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil), would participate virtually, but the transmission was down. According to Aguinaldo, Lira is “very willing” to vote on the tax reform in the House later this semester, in the first week of July.























