A group that also includes Amazonas has a collection of federal taxes higher than what it receives in transfers

Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul and the Federal District paid more federal taxes than they received in transfers in 2021. It was the first time for the entire region since 2014, the oldest data available.

With this result, the Center-West joined the South and Southeast. States in both regions paid more taxes than they received in transfers to state governments and municipalities each year.

All Northeastern states received more in transfers than they paid in federal taxes. In the North, there is one exception: Amazonas.

The group of those who paid more than they received had the Federal District in every year since 2014. Goiás was off the list in 2016 and 2020. Mato Grosso had entered in 2019. In 2021, all entered, including Mato Grosso do Sul.

The Federal District has a privileged situation. There is a constitutional fund to support services that this year will cost R$ 16.3 billion. Even so, it appears as a surplus. The reason: taxes paid by public servants, who receive very high salaries.

Analyze

The list highlights changes in the federative structure and in regional development.

The fact that the payment of federal taxes exceeds the receipt of transfers from the Union is an indicator of development. It shows who is independent of the federal government.

You cannot look at numbers in isolation. There are reservations for the good performance of the Federal District and Amazonas. Brasília’s wealth is the result of the swelling of the federal public machine. Manaus’ prosperity depends on the Free Trade Zone. It will not be able to maintain the high average income of the Manauaras in the long term.

In the Midwest, the advance is clear. The growth of agribusiness boosts the region’s economy. Whether this will lead to desirable diversification, with sophisticated and dynamic industries and services, remains to be seen.

A state receiving more from the federal government than it pays in taxes is undesirable. Even a freak. If everyone were like that, Brazil would have to be supported by another country. It is important to note that the criteria do not even take into account federal payments for services, as in the case of universities.

Ideally, all states should pay more in taxes than they receive through transfers. And that difference is small. The function of the federal government is to provide what is exclusive to it, such as the defense of the territory. The back-and-forth of public money should progressively decrease until it disappears.