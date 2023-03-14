As part of its transformational projects for community mental health, the Emirates Health Services Corporation inaugurated the “Midway Villas” project, the first of its kind in the Middle East region, in its Al-Amal Hospital for Mental Health, which aims to provide psychological rehabilitation services for patients with long-term stays through a systematic program. Through a multi-rehabilitation program that includes occupational therapy and specialized nursing care under the supervision of a specialized team of consultant psychiatrists and psychologists.

Dr. Essam Al Zarooni, Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, confirmed that the opening of this qualitative project comes within the framework of the organization’s efforts towards developing a network of digital clinics for mental health, and providing pioneering paths in the field of health, counseling and psychological treatments, indicating that the midway villas are considered one of Among the large transformative projects that the Foundation has accomplished in accordance with the timeline approved within its plans and strategies, given the great importance of providing the highest standards of mental health services, which is in line with the aspirations and goals of the Foundation that are in line with the aspirations of the vision of “We Are the Emirates 2031”, leading to achieving the goals of the UAE Centennial. 2071.

He added that the Foundation is keen to develop mental health services in implementation of the national policy to promote mental health, and given its importance and pivotal role in strengthening family cohesion and consolidating the societal fabric to ensure happiness, stability and integration among individuals, as well as its role in promoting self-stability that contributes to the creation of effective and influential generations. Positively in the community, stressing the keenness to develop mental health units for patients in the mental health hospitals of the Foundation, and to enhance awareness services, home care and support services, emergency care, and community rehabilitation.

For her part, Dr. Noor Al Muhairi, Director of the Mental Health Department at the Foundation, stated that the Foundation’s strategy for mental health is in line with the national policy to promote mental health, which has identified five main strategic goals that include enhancing the effectiveness of leadership aspects in the field of mental health, and developing and expanding the scope of comprehensive, integrated and responsive mental health services. To address the needs of all groups and ages of society, to consolidate multi-sectoral cooperation to implement a policy of promoting mental health, and to raise the preventive capacity of mental disorders for all groups and ages of society, as well as empowering capabilities, improving information systems, and collecting, using and activating data.

Al-Muhairi explained that the “midway villas” are a quantum leap in the provision of treatment and rehabilitation services. The capacity of the midway villas is 18 beds, and the villas aim to rehabilitate patients with long stays, through a multi-rehabilitation program based on the competence and experience of a specialized team of consultant doctors in Psychiatry and psychologists, in addition to occupational therapy and specialized nursing care.

In turn, the Director of Al Amal Hospital for Mental Health, Dr. Fatima Al Ali, indicated that the Midway Villas provide health services to patients who suffer from chronic mental diseases such as psychotic schizophrenia, affective schizophrenia and intellectual disability, as it provides them with an integrated treatment program to ensure rehabilitation that aims to integrate patients In the community and provide them with the necessary life skills for a safe return to their homes accompanied by their families, as the villas are considered a transitional stage between the hospital and the external environment, noting that the treating team is keen, in coordination with the patients’ families, for their systematic exit by allowing them to spend time with their families based on the recommendations of the medical staff. The therapist, in a step that affirms the Emirates Health Services Corporation’s keenness to enhance the patient’s health and ensure that he returns healthy to his family, as this goal is the main pillar of psychological treatment because of its positive impact on patients and their families.