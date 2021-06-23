MidUSA Credit Union in Middletown, Ohio, and Heartland Federal Credit Union in Dayton have combined to form MyUSA Credit Union, which will operate nine branches in the Miami

Valley and hold roughly $ 350 million of assets.

The rebrand will be official July 1, but changes will come gradually over time. Members of both institutions can continue to use all the products and services that are currently labeled either MidUSA or Heartland, the companies said.

“MyUSA Credit Union is the culmination of combined efforts between MidUSA and Heartland to develop a unique credit union team that has the strength, size and flexibly to meet member needs with the personalized service for which both credit unions are known,” said James Miles, CEO of MyUSA Credit Union, in a June 23 press release

Miles was previously president and CEO of MidUSA CU. Ron Huist, who was president and CEO of Heartland FCU, will now serve as president and COO of the combined organization.

“With more offices, more ATM access, a strong product mix and the same staff that our members have come to know and trust, MyUSA offers a unique member experience covering personal finances, business needs, insurance and financial planning,” Huist said in the press release.

MyUSA Credit union will have more than 25,000 members and will be headquartered in Middletown.

MidUSA Credit Union was formed in 1934 by a group of Armco Steel workers while Heartland FCU was originally the Dayton Telco Employees Federal Credit Union. It was formed in 1935.