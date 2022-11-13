Political observers see the results of the midterm elections in the USA as a victory for democracy. This does not play into the hands of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

Washington DC – The midterm elections in the US are traditionally the moment of reckoning for voters. Especially when the incumbent president has a low approval rating, the opposing party gets the most votes. But the expected “red wave” for the Republicans in this year’s midterm elections did not materialize, and the Democrats also retained the Senate. This is good news for democracy and bad news for Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Midterms results: also a reckoning with Donald Trump?

It is unusual for an ex-president to dominate the current election so heavily. The Midterms almost seemed to be about a vote on Donald Trump. In any case, there was no landslide victory for the Republicans, historically unusual for a midterm election in the USA. In states where abortion rights “and democracy itself” are up for election, Democrats have outperformed, observed Nate Cohn, the chief policy analyst for the New York Times on Thursday in TheDaily and cited Michigan as an example. Meanwhile, in New York, the governor is Democratic, so abortion rights were not in jeopardy — Republicans won many votes there, Cohn said.

So the Midterms were about nothing less than democracy itself. Ex-President Trump had supported numerous “Stop the Steal” candidates, i.e. politicians who spread his theory of an allegedly stolen presidential election. Among them, for example, the far-right Trumpist Marjorie Taylor Greene, who moved back into the House of Representatives. But an above-average number of candidates supported by Trump lost, which is why his position within the party is now shaking. Because many Republicans blame the ex-president for the poor performance of their party.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is considered the new rising star of the “Grand Old Party”. The arch-conservative politician was confirmed in office at the midterms with a landslide victory by 20 percentage points. Unlike Trump, DeSantis did not question the results of the presidential election, but is otherwise also considered a hardliner. It was originally assumed that Donald Trump would announce his renewed candidacy for the presidency on Tuesday (November 8) despite his legal construction sites. But the ex-president was the information Washington Post according to party colleagues and advisers even suggested that this date be postponed. The Republicans are now also faced with the task of bringing different tendencies within their party into line.

Midterms: What the US midterm elections mean for Putin

The US presidential election in 2016 was already influenced by Russia’s “troll army” and the Russian military intelligence service GRU. Donald Trump was the preferred candidate of the Kremlin chief Putin, who hoped for a split in the “West” – which is now also being driven forward in the Ukraine war by means of high energy prices and hybrid tactics.

If Republicans were to decide the House of Representatives and the Senate, there would be a risk that aid to Ukraine would be scaled back. “Among the Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine,” Marjorie Taylor Greene said before the midterm elections, and other party colleagues such as Republican minority leader Kevin McCarthy also spoke out against “blank checks” for the country under attack. But the power of the Trumpists is now too small for them to have any influence. US President Joe Biden, who can probably count on enough support for further aid to Ukraine, will continue to determine the guidelines for foreign policy.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that security, humanitarian and economic aid will continue “as long as necessary” at a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday. For Putin, this means that the US continues to support Ukraine with money and arms. That could be decisive for the war. The recapture of Cherson by the Ukrainian armed forces also shows the difference that arms deliveries from the West make.