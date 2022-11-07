More than 34 million voters of Latin American origin have the chance to vote this Tuesday (8) in the so-called midterms – the midterm presidential elections in the United States. Despite representing a minority portion of the country’s population, she will be able to decide many disputes and the majority in Congress, and the Republican Party seems to gain more and more ground among its representatives.

On the other hand, Latinos are a heterogeneous minority whose diversity is not always taken into account by Republicans and Democrats, who are therefore unaware of many of their interests or are late in responding to their demands.

“Candidates have not yet realized the potential of Latino voters,” Yadira Sánchez, director of the NGO Poder Latinx, told EFE.

Latinos are the fastest-growing constituency in the US since the last midterm elections in 2018: about 34.5 million people from that community can vote in these elections, according to data from the Pew Research Center. In some of the major contests for control of Congress, they boast a very high percentage of voters.

This is the case, for example, in Arizona, Nevada and Colorado, states where Democratic senators are fighting fierce battles to keep their seats against Republican candidates and where Latin Americans represent 30%, 24% and 22% of the electorate, respectively.

But there is no single Latin vote: it varies according to the voter’s country of origin or family, their geopolitical context and even their religion.

“There is no Latino vote, but we have to talk about Latino voters,” Rodrigo Domínguez-Villegas, director of the Center for Latin Politics at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) explained to EFE.

He recalled that in the same state, Latinos vote very differently, and in Florida, for example, Americans of Cuban origin tend to support the Republican Party, while Puerto Ricans vote overwhelmingly for the Democrats.

Also, people of Mexican and Central American origin in California vote differently depending on where they live: those in the San Francisco area tend to be more progressive than those who live in the Central Valley, in more agricultural areas.

Likewise, religion plays a role. “The percentage of evangelicals has grown, and they, in general, tend to be more Republican and part of the groups” in which a vote shift from Democrat to Republican was most often seen in the latest 2020 presidential election, the UCLA sociologist pointed out. .

Republicans gain ground

In this election campaign, the Democrats, who have received the support of the majority of the Latino population in the last decades, put their focus on social issues such as abortion, leaving aside the economy, the most important issue for 80% of Latino voters in these elections, from according to a Pew study.

That’s why a window of opportunity has opened up for Republicans, who focus their message on the economy, with inflation at its highest levels in 40 years.

According to polls, nationwide, Democrats continue to get more Latino votes than Republicans, but the margin is getting smaller and smaller.

“Republicans have invested their entire budget on the issue of inflation and the cost of living,” said César Grajales, director of public affairs for the Iniciativa Libre, an organization that promotes the conservative vote.

The Democrats’ mistake, in his opinion, was to “neglect” Latino voters and not address in their campaigns the policies that interest them, such as those focused on the economy.

Domínguez-Villegas agrees, noting that last year Republicans invested more in campaigns to reach Latino voters or recruit candidates of Hispanic origin.

As an example, he cited the case of Republican lawmaker Mayra Flores, who won a special election in June for the seat in the House of Representatives in her South Texas district, taking a seat that Democrats had held for decades.