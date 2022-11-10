Home page politics

Of: Anna Katharina Ahnefeld

The Republican Party did not achieve a landslide victory in the Midterms. However, there is one winner: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. © Giorgio Viera/afp

A clear result of the midterms in the USA is not yet available. The feared landslide victory for the Republicans did not materialize. Both camps must be afraid of one thing: Ron DeSantis.

Washington, DC/Cologne – The man who entered the home of in early November Nancy Pelosi in, ready to smash her kneecaps, acted on her own. Instead of the top democratic politician, he met husband Paul and severely injured him with a hammer. A misguided Republican supporter, one could argue, and close the case. But the uninhibited attack highlights the state of US democracy, the bitter struggle between Democrats and Republicans, and the much-cited social division. And that the incident took place just before the midterm elections. A Republican – ready for anything. Bad omens.

Both Midterms even the great victory of the Republican Party did not materialize. Contrary to what Demoskop:innen predicted, the US was not caught in a red wave (the color of Republicans in the US is red). US President Joe Biden already posted the result to his account: “Told you so,” he said confidently to the journalists present in the White House. However, the all-clear is not the order of the day for the Democratic Party. In all probability, she loses the House of Representatives – narrowly. The Senate majority won’t be decided until early December, after a runoff in Georgia.

Means: The democrats can still hope to at least hold the Senate. Joe Biden’s second half of his term as “lame duck”, who as president is virtually incapable of acting domestically due to the lack of a majority in Congress, has been adjourned for the time being. Likewise the horror of the rightward shift in the US Congress and the midterms as the starting signal for Trump’s return to the White House.

Midterms in the USA: Great success for the Republican Party failed – defeat for Trump

So do the Democrats have reason to celebrate? Yes and no. Yes, because the midterm elections for Biden seem to have turned out lighter than expected. The 79-year-old would then have the best result for an incumbent president in two decades. One could interpret it as a confirmation of his policy, also with a view to the US elections in two years. Yes, because numerous Candidates loyal to Trump failed in the elections and the former US President was dealt a severe blow. No, because the Republicans have nevertheless won crucial seats – and could counteract Biden’s agenda even more successfully in the future. No, because Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis was re-elected with insane success and the right-wing politician is likely to be making great strides towards the presidential candidacy.

What do German experts say? Prof. Dr. Hedwig Richter, Annika Brockschmidt and Claudia Buckenmaier (ARD) express themselves in the Frankfurter Rundschau from IPPEN.MEDIA on the – previous – results of the midterm elections.

Experts from society and the media on midterm elections in the USA: Distrust persists

It wasn’t as bad as one would have thought. The party, which widely denies climate change, which undermines trust in democratic processes, which does not recognize defeat, which means it does not stand for liberal democracy, did not have the expected landslide victory. Does that change anything? Naturally! Again and again reason wins, be it in France or in the USA. On the other hand: The victories are often so terribly close. What I find really troubling is that with global warming challenges looming – from heat, burning swaths of land to fleeing tide – it will become increasingly tempting for many people to choose ignorance. It is better to choose a party that tells me that others are to blame (refugees, climate activists, elites) than to accept that the old normal is over.

The final result won’t come until December as the Georgia Senate race goes to a runoff — but Republicans have underperformed significantly in these midterms. The red wave did not materialize – because of the radical nature of the Republican Party, because of its miserable candidate quality – and because the Democrats were able to successfully mobilize their base, especially young voters, with the issues of endangering democracy and abortion. However, the danger for democracy has not yet been averted, and a moderation of the GOP is not to be expected.

The much-described red wave did not materialize, the results are much narrower than expected. Still, a sigh of relief is not possible. We don’t know how a future head of the House of Representatives – Kevin McCarthy wants to be, but there will probably be opponents – will behave. That depends on the composition of the Republican faction in the House of Representatives. One thing is certain: it will become even more difficult for Joe Biden to implement his political goals. It is interesting that, according to surveys, the majority of eligible voters did not make their election dependent on Biden or Trump, but voted in accordance with the respective state. We see that in Florida, where Ron DeSantis was elected by a very large margin, despite or precisely because he is not an ally of Donald Trump. Many of the candidates supported by Trump did not win. Now Republicans are also criticizing Trump louder for the first time. On the Democratic side, the issues of abortion and a possible re-election of Trump have acted as mobilizing factors. The elections have shown that populist slogans alone do not work and that voters made far more differentiated decisions. What worries me, however, is that the results are so close that I expect allegations of electoral fraud to continue and that some will not even accept the election result. The distrust in the democratic institutions could receive new nourishment. None of this helps to bridge the gap between the two camps.

Midterm elections: Ron DeSantis emerges as the clear winner – heading for the 2024 US elections

One thing is clear: Although a clear result of the midterms is not yet available, there is a clear winner – Ron DeSantis. Of the republican was re-elected governor of Florida with overwhelming success. For donald trump this must be devastating news. DeSantis, also known as “Trump with a brain”, is considered a promising competitor of his former sponsor. He is said to have great ambitions for the 2024 US elections. The midterms are likely to have reinforced this. A new leader of the US far right is in the starting blocks. That too, not a good omen.