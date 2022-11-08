About 20% of the 223 polling places in Maricopa County, Arizona, had problems with vote-tapping machines during the midterm presidential elections, which are being held this Tuesday (8) in the United States. United.

Local officials told CNN that the equipment was rejecting ballots in the early hours of voting. At 10 am (local time, 2 pm Brasília time), the issue was still being resolved, but there were no expected delays in voting.

“In about 20% of polling places there are problems with the tabulators, where some of the ballots, after voters had marked their votes, when they tried to put them on the tabulator, they were not passing,” said Bill Gates, president of the County Board of Supervisors told CNN.

Gates said teams from both the Republican and Democratic parties will take the ballots to the county polling station to be counted after the polls close at 7:00 pm local time (23:00 GMT).

“No one is being excluded. And none of this indicates any fraud or anything of that sort. It was a technical problem,” Gates claimed.

However, supporters of former President Donald Trump, who alleged fraud in the election he lost to Joe Biden in 2020, expressed concern on social media about possible wrongdoing.

The former president’s businessman and son, Donald Trump Junior, urged Maricopa voters to make sure their vote was processed. “Even if you have to come back later, vote at any cost!” he stated, as he retweeted a message that spoke of the problems with the tab machines.

“To all my friends in Arizona: your vote can make a difference. Go to the polls. Once you’re there, stand in line, no matter what, and vote. This is going to be a great day! Do your part and we will win!” Trump Junior wrote in another message.

On a national level, 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate and all 435 in the House of Representatives are up for grabs this Tuesday. In addition, local positions, such as governor and attorney general, and potential changes to state legislation, such as marijuana legalization, are being voted on in the states, which are being voted on in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota.